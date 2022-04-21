Man left abusive phone messages

AN ABERPORTH man who left abusive messages on a woman’s phone has been handed a community order after admitting harrassment.

James Andrew Davies, of 16 Clos y Fferm, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 April.

The 26-year-old had initially pleaded not guilty to the harrassment of Caitlin Hollick by leabing abusive messages on 25 July, 28 July and 22 August last year.

Davies changed his plea to guilty at an earlier hearing and was sentenced by magistrates to a two year community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation requirements.

He was also made the subject of a restraining order.