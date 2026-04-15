Dog owners “need to be responsible and clear up after their dogs”, a Tywyn Town Council meeting has heard.
At a meeting of the council on Wednesday, 11 March, councillors heard that complaints had been made “regarding the persistent dog fouling in the Brook Street Garden”.
The minutes state: “Councillors discussed the issue at length, commenting on the need for self closing gates to the garden and that new signs should be erected.
“It was also commented dog owners need to be responsible and clear up after their dogs.
“It was noted that this issue is not restricted to just the Brook Street Garden, but is occurring all through the town and that enforcement is a Gwynedd Council responsibility.”
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