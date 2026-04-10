It looks like there will be more drama at Glaslyn again this season, with the ospreys returning to the nest but seemingly going their separate ways...
Glaslyn duo Aran and Elen have returned from their winter migration but they have not been reunited on their nest in the Glaslyn Valley.
Aran returned on Saturday, 4 April, two weeks after the arrival of his partner Elen, whose fourth year it is in the Glaslyn Valley. They have raised five chicks together since 2023.
Elen arrived at 6.23am on 20 March, and she is believed to have been the first osprey to return from migration to a public nest in Wales this year.
A Glaslyn spokesperson said: “Last year Aran was late returning from his migration and Elen paired up with another bird, Dyfi hatched KC6/Teifi. Aran lost the nest following numerous aerial battles with Teifi and other intruding ospreys and there were no chicks on the nest for the first time since 2004.
“Elen has only been making occasional visits to the nest since she came back in March and is thought to have been exploring neighbouring nests, which is usual behaviour when ospreys return.
“Aran, whose 12th year it is in the Glaslyn Valley, spent the weekend bringing nesting material and fish to the nest in anticipation of Elen’s arrival but she did not appear.
“In the meantime, on Monday, 6 April, KC6/Teifi returned, Aran was then dive bombed on the nest and has since been seen at a nearby location where he spent much of last season after being ousted.
“Elen and Teifi are also yet to be reunited!”
They added: “Meanwhile there is good news at the neighbouring Friends of the Ospreys Pont Croesor nest where Blue Z2/Aeron (Dyfi) and Blue 014 (Poole Harbour) were reunited on Thursday, 2 April. It is the pair’s sixth season together on the nest where they have raised nine chicks.”
Bywyd Gwyllt Glaslyn Wildlife, the charity that runs the project, remains hopeful of a successful season on both nests this year.
Visitor Centre Manager Heather Corfield said: “There is still time for the birds to be reunited. If not, we’re hoping the male birds will attract other females.
“Fortunately there are many ospreys visiting the area which is a positive sign that the population is growing and thriving.”
Visitors can see live close-ups of both nests this year, thanks to the installation of a new high-definition camera on the Pont Croesor nest.
As well as views of the famous Glaslyn nest where ospreys have bred for over two decades, a collaboration with the Friends of the Ospreys group is enabling visitors to the centre and online to also watch live footage from the Pont Croesor nest.
Home to Welsh ospreys since 2004, the centre at Pont Croesor in the picturesque Glaslyn Valley attracts thousands of visitors every year and is open every day of the week from 10.30am-4.30pm. Entry is free but visitors’ donations are welcome.
For more information and to see the live camera streams, visit www.glaslynwildlife.co.uk.
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