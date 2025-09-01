A Newcastle Emlyn man who stole a cash box from the community hall in Aberporth has been fined by magistrates.
Luke Cuber-Hives, of Preswylfa, Graig Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 August.
The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing a black box containing an unknown quantity of cash belonging to Aberporth community hall on 31 March this year.
Cuber-Hives was fined £120 by magistrates and ordered to pay £52 in compensation.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £48 victim fund surcharge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.