A Penparcau man will be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving.
Craig Hall-Pink, of 14A Heol Isaf, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 August.
The 38-year-old admitted causing serious injury to Martin Williams by careless driving at Heol y Bont in Penparcau on 23 March last year.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Hall-Pink is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 September.