£100 fine for possession of cannabis
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Monday 21st November 2022 6:00 am
Share
(Cambrian News )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A Llandysul man has been fined after pleading guilty to drug possession.
Danny Van-Opstal, of 9 Brogwynfaen, Croes Lan, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 November.
The 49-year-old admitted possession of 20.6g of cannabis at Llandysul on 6 July this year.
Magistrates fined Van-Opstal £100.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £40.
Magistrates made a forfeiture and destruction order for the drugs.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |