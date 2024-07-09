Two men have pleaded guilty to drugs charges after cannabis plants worth up to £2 million were found in a former school in Llandysul.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers carried out a stop check on a car travelling through Carmarthenshire on Friday, 4 July, in which five suitcases of cannabis were found.
Two men were arrested, and enquiries established the pair had travelled from London to Ceredigion, where they stopped for a short while before leaving.
Further information led to a warrant being carried out at a former school building on Marble Terrace, where around 1,500 cannabis plants were discovered in various stages of growth across two floors.
The sophisticated set-up also included a number of CCTV cameras installed around the building.
The total street value of the cannabis bud and plants seized would have been up to £1,960,000.
Alfred Perkola, aged 43 from Ealing in London, and Adli Gjegjaj, aged 25 of Salford, were charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis, with Perkola also charged with possession with intent to supply.
Both men admitted the offences when they appeared at court on Saturday.
Detective Chief Inspector Rich Lewis said: “This was a very successful operation, which saw excellent joint working not only between a number of departments within Dyfed-Powys Police, but also with other forces.
“We are committed to making our force area hostile to those who deal illegal drugs, and our work over the weekend has seen a significant amount of cannabis taken out of the supply chain.
“The strength of evidence against the suspects led to early guilty pleas, and we now await their sentencing.”
Officers are appealing for people to remain vigilant in west Wales and help them tackle drugs in rural parts.
A police spokesperson added: “You can help police in their work to tackle the growth and supply of drugs, by reporting any concerns or information online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, emailing [email protected] or by phoning 101.“