A Pwllheli man who turned up at a woman’s home and was verbally abusive and threatening towards her numerous times while drunk has been handed a suspended jail sentence by magistrates.
Richard Williams, of 16 Lleyn Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 10 December.
The 25-year-old admitted a charge of harassing Sandra Harrison in Pwllheli between 1 July and 1 November this year.
The court heard that Williams’ visits while “under the influence” left the victim “fearing for her safety.”
Willaims was handed a 14 week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.
He was also handed a 120 day alcohol ban and up to 20 rehabilitation activity days.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.