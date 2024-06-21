A Pwllheli man who made off with a kettle, mugs, towels and tea caddies from Travelodge in Caernarfon has pleaded guilty to theft.
John Smith, of Crown Hotel, High Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 10 June.
The 52-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing a kettle, four mugs, four bath towels, one hand towel and tea and coffee caddies from the hotel on 13 December last year.
He also pleaded guilty to damaging the curtains and curtain poles in a room at the Travelodge.
Magistrates handed Smith a conditional discharge of 12 months for each of the offences.
He must also pay total compensation to Travelodge of £145 along with costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.