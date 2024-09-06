A Rhydlewis man has been banned from the road for 14 months after appearing in court to admit a charge of drink driving.
Alan Thomas, of Caebach, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 August.
The court heard that the 61-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving a Volkswagen Fox on High Street in Llandysul on 9 August.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed Thomas had 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Thomas from driving for 14 months and fined him £200.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £80.