A Penparcau man who pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates and handed a community order.
Craig Hall-Pink, of 14A Heol Isaf, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 18 September.
The 38-year-old had previously pleaded guilty at a hearing on 28 August to causing serious injury to Martin Williams by careless driving at Heol y Bont in Penparcau on 23 March last year.
Magistrates disqualified Hall-Pink from driving for 12 months.
He was also handed an 18 month community order to include 200 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity days.
He must also pay costs of £85 and a £114 victim fund surcharge.