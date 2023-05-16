A LLANDYSUL woman has been handed a 12 week suspended prison term and banned from keeping animals for a decade by magistrates after appearing in court to be sentenced for causing unnecessary suffering to four pet lizards.
Kayley Elizabeth Patricia Pugh, of 17 The Beeches, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 18 May.
The 23-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 21 April to charges of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal - namely three leopard geckos called Thor, Luna and Thora, and a Chinese Crested Water Dragon called Maverick.
All the offences took place in Alltwalis, Carmarthen between 25 May and 27 August last year.
Magistrates sentenced Pugh to a total of 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.
Magistrates said that the “serious” offences “crossed the custody threshold” and that there were “aggravating features in the case”.
Pugh was also made the subject of a community order to include 150 hours of unpaid work.
She must also undertake 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
Magistrates also disqualified Pugh from owning or keeping animals for 10 years.
Pugh must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £400 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.