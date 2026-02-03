The “remarkable dedication and compassion” of volunteers at Pwllheli Foodbank has been praised.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts praised them following a visit to the centre, during which she learned about the demand for emergency food support in the area, as well as the foodbank’s partnerships with local supermarkets, businesses, and community groups.
Running as an independent foodbank since 2013 and distributing around 600 food parcels a year, food is donated from various sources, including individuals, local schools, companies, charities, churches and chapels. There is a trolley in ASDA and collection boxes in Pwllheli’s Lidl and Aldi as well as St Peter’s Church Pwllheli, St Pedrog’s Church Llanbedrog, and St Hywyn’s Church Aberdaron.
Mrs Saville Roberts said: “Pwllheli Foodbank represents the very best of our community. On my visit, I learnt once again the numbers of people seeking support through food and toiletries packs is both distressingly high and increasing.
“Volunteers here give their time, energy, and kindness to support those in need. They understand the unique challenges facing local families, and their response is shaped with genuine care for this community.
“No one should face food insecurity, yet the reality is that more families than ever are turning to foodbanks.
“No community should have to rely on charity to meet basic needs, yet successive government policies and the rising cost of living have left far too many families and individuals with no alternative.
“Foodbanks should never be the safety net for a nation - an effective, compassionate policy should be. The fact people must fill these gaps is a clear sign the system is failing those who need support the most.
“The commitment of Pwllheli Foodbank’s team ensures people receive help when they need it most.
“I will continue to advocate for the resources and support required to keep delivering this essential service for communities across Pen Llŷn.”
