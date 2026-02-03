Running as an independent foodbank since 2013 and distributing around 600 food parcels a year, food is donated from various sources, including individuals, local schools, companies, charities, churches and chapels. There is a trolley in ASDA and collection boxes in Pwllheli’s Lidl and Aldi as well as St Peter’s Church Pwllheli, St Pedrog’s Church Llanbedrog, and St Hywyn’s Church Aberdaron.