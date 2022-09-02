Suspended jail term for drink driver
A LLANFAIR Clydogau man who was caught driving while more than three times the legal drink limit has been handed a suspended jail term and a ban of more than four years after a court heard that the offence occurred while he was on bail for refusing to provide a sample just 11 days earlier.
Martin Harvey, of Pant y Manal, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to drink driving on 30 August on Pencader Road in Llandysul.
The court heard that tests showed Harvey had 119 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35mcgs.
The court also heard that the incident occurred just 11 days after Harvey was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis in Aberystwyth on 19 August.
Magistrates disqualified Harvey from driving for 52 months and imposed a 12 week prison term suspended for 18 months.
Magistrates said that while the “offences are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”, the sentence was suspended because “there are good chances of his rehabilitation.”
Harvey must also undertake 100 hours of unpaid work and alcohol treatment, and pay £85 costs.
