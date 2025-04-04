A Tanygrisiau drink driver has been banned from the road for 40 months after being caught behind the wheel while more than three times the legal limit.
Ceri Cunnington, of 8 Dolrhedyn Terrace, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 31 March.
The court heard that the 48-year-old was stopped while driving a VW Golf on the A498 at Panteg on 27 February.
Tests showed Cunnington had 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Cunnington from driving for 40 months.
Cunnington was also handed a community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation and must pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge to fund victim services.