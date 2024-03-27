Three men have been remanded in custody by magistrates after appearing in court charged with grievous bodily harm of two men during an incident at an Aberaeron pub.
Benito Gilmore, of Perthyronw, Talgarreg; Aaron Green, whose address was given in court as Aberystwyth Police Station; and John Gilmore, of Meysydd, Ffosyffin, all appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 25 March.
Benito Gilmore and Green, both 27, and 54-year-old John Gilmore are all charged with inflicting
grievous bodily harm with intent to Adam Hill and Ryan Jenkins at the Black Lion on Alban Square in Aberaeron on 22 March.
Green is separately charged with stealing a bank card at the Black Lion belonging to Casey Lewis on 22 March and committing fraud by using the card “to profit from the theft” on 23 March.
John Gilmore is separately charged with assaulting Casey Lewis at the Black Lion, also on 22 March.
No pleas were entered by any of the men at the hearing.
All three are next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 26 April.
The three men were all remanded in custody by magistrates until that hearing date.