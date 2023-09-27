AN ABERPORTH man who drove with ecstasy and cocaine in his system has been banned from the road for three years by magistrates.
Thomas Rees, of 14 Anwylfan, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 September.
The court heard that the 25-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving a Volkswagen LT35 on an unclassified road at Waungilwen, Newcastle Emyln on 7 May this year.
Blood tests showed that Rees had both methylenedioxymethamphetamine and benzoylecgonine - the major metabolite of cocaine - in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Rees from driving for 36 months and handed him a £120 fine.
He must also pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.