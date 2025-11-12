A Trawsfynydd man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drug driving charge.
Robat Davies, of Ty’n y Pistyll, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 10 November.
The court heard that the 35-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Vauxhall car on Twthill in Caernarfon on 5 July this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed that Davies had cocaine in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Davies from driving for 12 months and handed him a fine of £760.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £340.
