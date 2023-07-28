A Ceredigion man who raped a woman he had just met in the woods outside Lampeter, after similar attacks on two other women in recent years, has been sentenced to a 27-year extended sentence.
Following a short manhunt in Lampeter and Ceredigion, Saul Rowan Henvey was arrested on 7 May 2021, for a rape the previous day when he led a woman he had just met in Lampeter into the woods, told her he loved her, before carrying out his attack.
The 47-year-old, from the Tregaron area, was charged with that rape on 8 May 2021 and remanded to court, where he was further remanded into custody.
As part of an intensive investigation, officers revisited another rape allegation against Henvey in May 2019.
The victim said Henvey had approached her when she was alone in the front garden of her home in Lampeter.
He manipulated her into allowing him into her home where he raped her later that day.
Henvey continued to manipulate this victim for several months after the rape, until she found the strength to report what had happened to domestic violence support officers, who then alerted the police in January 2020.
That case wasn’t progressed at the time due to evidential issues, however, the victim in that case, who was completely unrelated to the latest victim, had reported Henvey’s behaviours that matched the recent attack.
Then, following the publicity after Henvey’s charge for the woodland attack in Lampeter, a further unrelated victim came forward to report a rape in the Llanddewi Brefi area between March and April 2021.
In that incident Henvey approached a lone woman while she was at home and convinced her to allow him to stay by claiming to be homeless. On two separate occasions, the woman woke in the night to find Henvey raping her whilst she slept in her own bed.
Senior investigating officer DI Adam Cann said: “This case has shown the importance of reporting to police when you are the victim of rape or sexual assault.
“Due to a lack of appropriate evidence, initially we were not able to get justice for the first victim. However, Henvey’s actions and pattern of offending meant we were able to prove a pattern that convinced the jury of his guilt.”
Henvey was today back at Swansea Crown Court - where he was found guilty of four counts of rape following trial on 7 March - when the judge sentenced him to a 27-year extended sentence; 21 years in custody plus six years on licence.
He was told he would serve two thirds of his sentence before being able to apply for parole.
Henvey was placed on the sex offenders register for life and given an indefinite restraining order for each victim.
Throughout the investigation and trial the victims were supported by specialist officers and the additional compassion and support provided by New Pathways in guiding the victims through the process has been invaluable.
DI Cann said: “The sentence handed to Henvey today is welcomed and we hope it will give some comfort to his victims and allows them to move on with their lives.
“As officers, we have witnessed the devastating effect Henvey’s heinous, violent actions had on his victims.
“Despite this they have shown incredible strength, bravery and determination to see the investigation through and help us make sure he is locked up where he can’t do the same to other women.
“I hope this reassures people that Dyfed-Powys Police will not tolerate such terrible crimes and gives anyone who has been attacked like this the confidence to come forward.
“We will listen to you and we will work tirelessly to get justice.”
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org