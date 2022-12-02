A Cardigan man has appeared in court charged with assault, stalking, harassment and intimidating a witness,
Sean O’Neil, of 6 Teifi Terrace, St Dogmaels Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 November.
The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Margaret Morgan in Aberporth between 1 October and 5 November this year.
He is also charged with harassing Margaret Morgan without violence between 1 and 23 November this year, as well as intimidating Ms Morgan as a witness who was assisting police in the investigation of an alleged offence by sending online messages.
O’Neil is also charged with stalking Ms Morgan.
No pleas were recorded for those three offences.
O’Neil is next due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Swansea Crown Court on 22 December.
He was remanded in custody until that hearing date.