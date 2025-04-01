A Tywyn man who pushed a police officer and damaged a police vehicle door during has been jailed by magistrates due to his “extensive previous record of offending.”
Robert Parry, of Room 1, Merton Villa, High Street, appeared before Mold Magistrates’ Court on 29 March.
The 49-year-old pleaded guilty to assault by pushing Pc Wade in Tywyn on 27 March.
He also pleaded guilty to damaging a police car door and possession cannabis on the same day.
Magistrates, jailing Parry for six weeks, said the offences were “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified” because they were committed whilst on licence and that Parry had an ““extensive previous record of offending.”
Parry must also pay £50 compensation.