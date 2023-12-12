A Velindre man who was caught driving after taking cocaine and cannabis has been banned from the road by magistrates for three years.
Jack Wilkes, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 12 December.
The court heard that the 26-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Volkswagen Polo on Pentrecourt Road in Llandysul on 13 July this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory tests showed that Wiles had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – and cannabis in his blood, both exceeding the specified limit.
Wilkes, who pleaded guilty to both drug driving charges at an earlier hearing, also admitted possessing 0.1g of cocaine and 1.1g of cannabis on the same day.
Magistrates disqualified Wilkes from driving for 36 months.
He was also made the subject of a 12 month community order to include 200 hours of unpaid work as well as up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
Wilkes must also pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.