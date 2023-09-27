A CILIAU Aeron woman whose Rottweiler dog was “dangerously out of control” and injured a woman has been fined £200 and ordered to pay compensation by magistrates.
Elizabeth Davies, of Gwel y Dyffryn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 September.
The 58-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of being “in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.”
The court heard that Davies was in charge of a black Rottweiler called Tammy at Gwel y Dyffryn on 8 August which was “dangerously out of control” and injured Anne Montisci.
Magistrates fined Davies £200 and ordered her to pay £200 compensation to the victim.
Davies must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £80.