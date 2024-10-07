Creative Criccieth are the winners of the People’s Choice Award, announced at a ceremony to celebrate the achievements of groups and projects across the UK and Ireland.
Representatives from the group received their award, framed certificate, cash prize and free access to training, at the Creative Lives Awards ceremony at Cecil Sharp House in London on 26 September.
Criccieth Town Council Clerk Dr Catrin Jones said: “Our work is all about community creativity and the results show the endless possibilities when we collaborate to create.
“We’re incredibly proud that our innovative projects won this year’s Creative Lives People’s Choice Award. Our aim is to enhance the community’s vibrancy while simultaneously improving the quality of life for both temporary and permanent residents, while having a lot of fun too! To be so appreciated means such a lot. Thanks very much to everyone who voted for us.”
The group has created banners, a friendship bench, exhibitions, postbox toppers, Christmas trees, a panel to mark 80 years since D-Day, and a gown of poppies (both are on display in Llandudno until 27 October).
Cricieth Town Council Chair, Cllr Delyth Lloyd, said: "Criccieth Town Council has built on its history of creative engagement and facilitated a number of imaginative community projects which have involved countless volunteers in their design and delivery.
“We are extremely proud that our innovative projects have been recognised with the Welsh Creative Lives Award in 2021; this is the third year in a row that we have been shortlisted for an award and to be so appreciated by winning the People's Vote means so much.
“Our projects, many in partnership, have included a large number of voluntary associations, the local school Ysgol Treferthyr, the London Welsh language school, Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, individual artists and other creative talents.
“As well as promoting creativity they have helped to combat loneliness and are much appreciated.
“Our work has continued and been inspired by the concept of creating places to strengthen the connection between people and the places they live in, regardless of what language they speak.
“We have been constantly reimagining and recreating. Thank you very much to everyone who contributes and supports us on our journey of community creativity.”
Jack Sargeant MS, Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership in the Welsh Government, said: “Creative Criccieth demonstrated how colour and creativity can change the aspect and appearance of a town.”