A 20-year-old Criccieth man has returned to his former college to inspire current students.
Kai Tudor returned to Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor to talk to engineering students about his degree apprenticeship.
He is on the road to gaining an Engineering degree, having been fuelled on his journey by Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor.
While still at school, Kai completed the Level 1-2 General Engineering course offered by Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor as part of its 14-16 provision before progressing to complete the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Engineering at the CaMDA Dolgellau campus in 2022.
Kai now works in the Intelligent Transport Systems department of the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent (NMWTRA), combining employment with a fully-funded degree apprenticeship through Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and Bangor University.
He has completed the first two years of his Applied Electrical / Electronic Engineering Systems Degree at Coleg Menai’s Llangefni campus, and talked to Dolgellau’s Level 3 learners about the benefits of following in his footsteps.
Kai said: “The apprenticeship scheme is set up so young people like myself can gain experience, qualifications, industry contacts, and a salary with no student debts, and it prepares you for a future career in engineering.”
Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor engineering lecturer Emlyn Evans said: “We are proud to have past students visit us to share their progress and development in the field of engineering.
“It gives current students a taste of the opportunities out there in the real world of work.
“We thank Kai for giving his time and also NMWTRA partnered with Cyngor Gwynedd’s Apprenticeship scheme for allowing Kai to spend time with our students to inform them of this great opportunity.
“We can now celebrate Kai as another past student who has successfully progressed their career in engineering.
“At Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor are proud to provide students with a great foundation to support their progression into the world of work and the engineering industry.
“The students from the Hafan and CaMDA Engineering campuses have progressed in many directions. Some have gone to universities to further their specialist areas in motorsport, civil and mechanical disciplines, while others have progressed into full-time employment or have received an apprenticeship with renowned companies such as Rolls Royce Aero Engines, Ryanair Engine Maintenance and Rehau Ltd.”
If you are interested in studying General Engineering at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, contact [email protected]. For more on engineering courses offered by Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, visit www.gllm.ac.uk/courses/engineering-and-power-technology