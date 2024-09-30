Police arrested three youths in Criccieth overnight on Thursday, 26 September for causing damage to plant pots in the community.
Police say they will continue to be present in the area to prevent offences and reassure the community.
“We would urge anyone who witnesses disorderly or criminal behaviour involving young people in the area to contact us,” a police spokesperson said.
Anyone with CCTV or other footage which could assist enquiries should contact police via their website or by calling 101, quoting reference 24000827594.