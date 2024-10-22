A Criccieth restaurant will once again organise a community fireworks night.
Dylan’s say they are “thrilled” to be bringing another Criccieth Community Fireworks Night onto the esplanade at Criccieth beach on Friday, 1 November.
“We’ll be offering warming food and drinks from our food trailers and drinks from the bar, delicious Dylan’s cakes and treats from the General Store gazebo, topped off with a magnificent fireworks display over the bay,” a Dylan’s spokesperson said.
“We’ll also be providing children’s activities and live music to add to the fun. The night should go off with a bang!”
There are outline timings for the evening, but Dylan’s ask people to bear in mind that these timings may change, due to the weather and other circumstances.
Otherwise, from 5pm there will be food and drink (available throughout the evening) and hot drinks from Tryc Coffi Gwenno.
At 5.30pm there’s live music from Southpaw Acoustic Duo, fireworks at 7.30pm and children's activities throughout the evening.
“Please do give yourself a bit more time parking and wrap up warm,” the organisers added.
Stalls will be cashless, so please bring a card or app on a device to settle up.
Entry is free.