Criccieth Lifeboat Station has hosted a naming and dedication ceremony for their Atlantic 85 class Lifeboat, Frank Townley.
The ceremony took place on Saturday, 12 October. During the ceremony, the station welcomed members of the Townley family, the RNLI and the local community, as well as representatives from neighbouring lifeboat stations.
“The occasional shower didn’t dampen spirits on the day,” a Criccieth RNLI spokesperson said.
During the ceremony, the lifeboat was presented to the RNLI by members of the Townley family, prior to being transferred to the care of Criccieth Lifeboat Station. On behalf of the family, Barbara Dickinson officially named the boat.
The ceremony was bought to a close with the launch of the new lifeboat.