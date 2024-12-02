Criccieth RNLI rushed to help when a sailor fell on their yeacht.
The crew was called out at 10.50pm on Sunday, 1 December.
The lifeboat launched from Porthmadog harbour to provide casualty care and extract the person who had fallen.
The crew was quickly on-scene to support North Wales Police officers and the coastguard.
After an initial assessment, the crew placed the casualty - who’d been immobile for a number of hours prior to the emergency services being notified - on a stretcher, prior to them being bought aboard the lifeboat and transferred ashore to the care of the awaiting HM Coastguard team.
The crew returned to Criccieth Lifeboat Station at 1am on Monday morning to refuel the vessel to ensure its readiness for service.