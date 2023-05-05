Mr Lewis knew he wanted to raise money, but for a time, he didn’t know where to begin. That all changed one day. As he said: “It came to me one day, I was at home with my wife and then the idea just came to me. My mum was originally from Glasgow and as a family we spent a lot of time up there. So I knew I wanted to travel from Glasgow to Aberystwyth, where my mum lived for over 30 years. Along the way I wanted to stop at places that had a personal meaning behind them.”