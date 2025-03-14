Also in ‘Cofio Dafydd Elis-Thomas’, Rhodri Williams, a close friend and ex-chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith Gymraeg, adds: "Dafydd had been campaigning for this (Welsh Assembly) all his adult life. It was the culmination of his political work. He brought all his experience of the House of Commons and the House of Lords to the Assembly – no one else would have been able to."