Former Gwynedd MP Dafydd Wigley will discuss his life in politics in Criccieth next month.
Mr Wigley became an MP for Caernarfon in 1974 and on Friday, 8 March, he will be at the Memorial Hall talking about his life and career with the broadcaster and author Ffion Hague
In addition to serving as a Westminster MP between 1974 and 2001, Dafydd Wigley was an Assembly Member for the first four years of the Wales Assembly and twice Leader of Plaid Cymru before going to the House of Lords in 2011.
His conversation with Ffion Hague will also be an opportunity to him to share reflections and insights on his 50 years in front line politics.
The evening has been arranged by the Friends of the Lloyd George Museum and proceeds from the evening will benefit the museum.