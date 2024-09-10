Botwnnog community council, who welcomed the news at their monthly meeting held later that night, said misreporting and distortion over the past week on social media and by reputable media sources of their objections to the proposed development “was disappointing and unfounded”. It was widely reported that the council wanted the houses to go to people who could speak Welsh, with a planning report apparently noting that the local council said: "It would be great if the availability of the proposed houses could be limited to Welsh speakers only".