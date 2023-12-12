New Year's Eve is the perfect time to host a party for your friends and family.

Here are three recipes for some delicious canapés to serve and make sure everyone has an enjoyable, and tasty, time!

Swish Crackers

Ingredients

  • 150g Primula Cheese – any flavour
  • 20g Bresaola (or you can use Parma ham or salted ham)
  • Sea salt flatbread crackers
  • Handful of basil, chopped
  • Chilli flakes

Method

  • Spread a generous squeeze of Primula Cheese onto each cracker.
  • Top with Bresaola, a sprinkle of chilli flakes and the chopped basil.
  • Serve.

Tomato Pops

Ingredients

  • Cherry tomatoes
  • Primula Cheese – any flavour
  • Chives

Method

  • Cut the tops off your tomatoes with a sharp knife.
  • Using a teaspoon, scoop the seeds from the centre.
  • Squeeze your Primula Cheese into the tomatoes and place on a cocktail stick.
  • Sprinkle with chives.
  • Serve.

Cheese, Caramelised Onion and Thyme Puffs

Ingredients

  • 500g puff pastry
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 30g caramelised onion chutney
  • 150g Primula Cheese with Ham
  • 2 sprigs of thyme

Method

  • Preheat your oven to 200°C and line a large baking tray with greaseproof paper.
  • Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface. Cut 12 x 6cm pieces then cut a smaller circle in the centre to make a ring. Stack the rings on the circles you have left.
  • Brush the pastry with egg yolk and bake in the oven for around 20 minutes.
  • Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.
  • Fill the centre of each puff with the chutney and a swirl of Primula Cheese.
  • Serve.