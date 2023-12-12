New Year's Eve is the perfect time to host a party for your friends and family.
Here are three recipes for some delicious canapés to serve and make sure everyone has an enjoyable, and tasty, time!
Swish Crackers
Ingredients
- 150g Primula Cheese – any flavour
- 20g Bresaola (or you can use Parma ham or salted ham)
- Sea salt flatbread crackers
- Handful of basil, chopped
- Chilli flakes
Method
- Spread a generous squeeze of Primula Cheese onto each cracker.
- Top with Bresaola, a sprinkle of chilli flakes and the chopped basil.
- Serve.
Tomato Pops
Ingredients
- Cherry tomatoes
- Primula Cheese – any flavour
- Chives
Method
- Cut the tops off your tomatoes with a sharp knife.
- Using a teaspoon, scoop the seeds from the centre.
- Squeeze your Primula Cheese into the tomatoes and place on a cocktail stick.
- Sprinkle with chives.
- Serve.
Cheese, Caramelised Onion and Thyme Puffs
Ingredients
- 500g puff pastry
- 1 egg yolk
- 30g caramelised onion chutney
- 150g Primula Cheese with Ham
- 2 sprigs of thyme
Method
- Preheat your oven to 200°C and line a large baking tray with greaseproof paper.
- Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface. Cut 12 x 6cm pieces then cut a smaller circle in the centre to make a ring. Stack the rings on the circles you have left.
- Brush the pastry with egg yolk and bake in the oven for around 20 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.
- Fill the centre of each puff with the chutney and a swirl of Primula Cheese.
- Serve.