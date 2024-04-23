Glaslyn ospreys Elen and Aran have an egg!
Eighteen days after being reunited with Aran, Elen laid her first egg of the season at 6.06pm on Sunday this evening.
“Hopefully there will be a second egg on Thursday,” the centre said on social media.
Meanwhile, the centre is over a third of the way to raising the money it needs every year to stream images from the nest.
The centre needs £150,00 to reach its appeal target.
“Thank you to everyone who has donated so far,” the centre added.
“The money goes towards the annual running costs of our live stream cameras, which enable visitors to observe what the birds are up to on large screens at Pont Croesor, and on YouTube for our followers further afield.
“This year we have upgraded two cameras and other vital technical equipment to bring you the best quality images of Aran, Elen and family.
“We rely on your generous support in our work to protect the ospreys and share their story.
“We are the only independent osprey charity in Wales and hope you can help us reach our target.”