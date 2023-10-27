VILLAGE green campaigners have welcomed the unanimous decision by councillors in Ceredigion to reject legal advice over a field near Aberystwyth.
As the Cambrian News reported on Thursday, councillors unanimously rejected advice from a solicitor that land at Erw Goch on Waunfawr was ‘incompatible with becoming a village green’.
An application for the field to become a village green to save the open space for the community was sparked when a joint Wales & West Housing and Ceredigion County Council development of more than 70 homes on the land.
Those who have been fighting for the Erw Goch to be turned into a village green welcomed the councillors’ vote
Elin Mabbutt said: “We are very pleased with the outcome of today's discussion and vote.
“For too long, the people of Ceredigion have been losing faith in its council.
“However, today, the open and transparent discussion and scrutiny of the Erw Goch Village Green Application process has showed that our elected councillors are doing their best to represent their communities and council by taking the lead in decisions -as they should be allowed to do! This is democracy at its best!!!
“We hope that the Erw Goch Village Green Application can now be dealt with as swiftly as possible without incurring additional cost to the taxpayer - over £40,000 has already been spent by council officials in fighting their own community on this matter.
“We would again, welcome the opportunity to meet with county councillors to discuss and agree the best way forward for the local community and the greater county good.
“As a very small group, representing the greater communities of Waunfawr and Llanbadarn, we would like to thank everyone who has, and continues to, support this worthwhile campaign. Diolch yn fawr i chi i gyd.”
Ceredigion MS, Elin Jones, has supported the village green campaign and welcomed the decision, saying: “I’m extremely pleased that councillors have listened to the views of the local Erw Goch community and their local councillors and rejected the KC opinion.
"That is within their democratic right and I applaud them for doing so.”