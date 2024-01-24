It turns out the best holiday home with a hot tub in the UK can be found in... Machynlleth?
In the unassuming but charming village of Aberhosan is a log cabin that Sykes Cottages staycation specialists have dubbed the gold winner of the best hot tub property for 2023.
The Bacheiddon Log Cabin was likely nominated for the award due to the stunning views that can be found from the front deck hot tub, complete with glowing internal lighting.
The charming new build is wrapped in ski-lodge-style log cladding and overlooks the rolling hills of Powys, complete with sheep, of course.
It's located just five miles southeast of Machynlleth, but why leave the family and dog-friendly property when it has a hot tub, strategically placed champagne bottles (in the photos at least), and underfloor heating?
Bethan Lewis started the log cabin with her husband Aneirin in 2018. The pair run two other holiday lets as well as Bethan having her own outdoor catering company.
She said said: “We’ve put so much into making Bacheiddon Log Cabin a success, really prioritising giving our guests a peaceful getaway.
"We know that our guests love the property, especially its hot tub which has impressive views of the Aran Fawddwy and Cader Idris, but it really does mean a lot to have been recognised nationally by Sykes too.”
Just down the road near Caersws, the Old Rectory House in Aberhafesp won gold in the best in Mid and South Wales, boasting eight bedrooms, a cinema room, a swimming pool, a garden, and hot tub.
The decadent country house run by Stuart Jones brags five-star reviews, found 5.5 miles from Newtown.
Owner, Stuart Jones, said: “I’m over the moon that Old Rectory House has been recognised as a Sykes Gem.
"Starting from scratch and completely renovating the property was no mean feat and I’m so pleased that the challenge has paid off.
“I’ve worked hard to get Old Rectory House to the point it’s at today, but this award is also a testament to the constant support Sykes has given me along the way.
"They’ve made the process so smooth and are always here to give a helping hand.”
Haka Lodge in Devil's Bridge or Pontarfynach near Aberystwyth was also given a silver award for the 'Best for Views' category with a veranda looking out over the gorgeous Ystwyth Valley.
Properties were judged using owner entries and guest feedback, alongside details like photos, occupancy figures, and property amenities.
The Sykes Gem Awards first launched in 2017 and aims to celebrate the best people and properties in the UK’s holiday let sector.
2023's entries were judged by a panel of industry experts including Sykes’ CEO Graham Donoghue and COO Bev Dumbleton, as well as The Sun’s Assistant Travel Editor Sophie Swietochowski.