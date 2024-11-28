Parents and guardians struggling to keep a child’s attendance up at school can get help.
The school Education Welfare Officer can help with any difficulties. The service is provided by the Additional Learning Needs & Inclusion Service for Gwynedd and Anglesey LEAs.
The service’s overall objective is to try and resolve problems preventing a child from fully benefiting from the education available, by offering practical advice or support.
Focus is given to cases concerning pupils' school attendance, protecting children from abuse, monitoring the procedure for issuing licenses for children to perform and monitoring the child employment procedure.
Usually schools refer cases to the service. However, children and families can directly self-refer. Contact the local secondary school Education Welfare Officer or call 01286 679 007.