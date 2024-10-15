‘Cambrian News’ reader Llinos Furneaux is a regular contributor to our ‘Picture This’ and ‘Video This’ Facebook pages.
One of her most recent videos is taken inside a train as it journeys into Barmouth.
The footage shows the beauty on offer to train passengers taking this route, and Llinos asks if this “could be the best view ever”.
A train crossing the Mawddach this week (Network Rail)