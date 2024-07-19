Kris Fry, Dog Section Secretary, says, "On behalf of the ACCS, may I say we're incredibly grateful to Celtic Travel (Llanidloes) Ltd for their generous sponsorship of all the Dog Section place rosettes, Cambrian K9s Mantrailers for sponsoring both sets of Champion and Reserve Champion rosettes, Pobpawen Dog Grooming - Aberystwyth for very kindly offering special prizes for the Champion and Reserve Champion of Classes 1-10 and sponsoring the printing of the day schedules and a big thank you to Platinum UK for their generous support of Winner's Goody bags for both Champion and Reserve Champions and enough treats for everyone to enjoy!