THE dog section of this year’s Aberystwyth & Ceredigion County Show has raised money for Aberdyfi Search and Rescue team.
A total of £200 was raised for the mountain rescuers by the Companion Canine Capers event at the Aberystwyth Show on 8 June.
Kris Fry, Dog Section Secretary, says, "On behalf of the ACCS, may I say we're incredibly grateful to Celtic Travel (Llanidloes) Ltd for their generous sponsorship of all the Dog Section place rosettes, Cambrian K9s Mantrailers for sponsoring both sets of Champion and Reserve Champion rosettes, Pobpawen Dog Grooming - Aberystwyth for very kindly offering special prizes for the Champion and Reserve Champion of Classes 1-10 and sponsoring the printing of the day schedules and a big thank you to Platinum UK for their generous support of Winner's Goody bags for both Champion and Reserve Champions and enough treats for everyone to enjoy!
Kris added: “Congratulations to our Judge, Glynis Pink (Tregaron), who did a grand job judging with so many entries in each class.
“Thank you to the ASART members for bringing their Rescue Vehicle and Equipment to show our visitors and for starting the Dog Section proceedings off with a presentation about their valuable work.”