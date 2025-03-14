The owners of Dolgellau bistro, Fork, Cork & Feathers are delighted to have been shortlisted for a Wales Food & Drink Award.
They have announced they are up for the Wales Food and Drink Champion of the Year award, the winner of which will be decided at Venue Cymru in May.
The venue said: “We are extremely proud of being shortlisted and as a newly established business (opened Good Friday last year) we are keen to spread the word about us, and in turn continue to champion Welsh food and Drink to a wider audience.
“Pob Lwc to all of the worthy finalist.”
They are up against Bidfood Wales, Blas ar Fwyd Cyf, Llwy a mwy, Plas Dinas Country House and The Welsh Kitchen.