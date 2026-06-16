Gwynedd Council want to provide new sea defences on Barmouth North Promenade, including “a new rock revetment wall on the beach”.
A public notice also mentions the removal of groynes, refurbishment of the concrete retaining wall, repair of the main wall, installation of a kerb and balustrade in place of the central wall, reconstruction of the secondary wall, temporary flood defences, rebuilding and extension of the access ramp, highway improvements, enhancement of the surface water outfall, together with improvements to landscape features and public land.
People can inspect the application, plans and other documents submitted on the council’s website, or contact planning to request alternative arrangements (Planning Service, Gwynedd Council, Ffordd y Cob, Pwllheli, telephone number 01766 771000, www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru.
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