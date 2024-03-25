Guitarist Nigel Clark (using acoustic strings) had listeners agog to hear every detail of his mesmerising solos. Ray's bass solos too were compelling, full of rhythmic bite. Inspired by the source piece, Tim has composed and added to the sequence new musical representations of famous paintings like Klimt’s The Kiss (in which his violin climbed tenderly to the heights of its top E string), Van Gogh’s Starry Night, Hokusai’s Great Wave and Georgia O’Keeffe’s Ritz Tower. This last gave scope for a real New York workout, Tim leading the field in the 'hottest' item thus far. The Trio's renderings of two Stephane Grappelli/Django Reinhardt favourites opened the second half: 'I surrender, dear' (Bing Crosby's first hit in 1931 and recorded that year by Louis Armstrong), and the big French hit of World War II, 'J'attendrai'.