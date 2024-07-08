Dolgellau Post Office will return to its usual location of Plas Yn Dref Street this month.
It had to temporarily close in September 2023 due to a partial ceiling collapse, which unexpectedly occurred at the SPAR store where Dolgellau Post Office is usually based.
The Post Office agreed to put a temporary counter in place at Eurospar Dolgellau following concerns from local residents who feared they would have to travel to Fairbourne, Dinas Mawddwy or Barmouth to access postal services, but all the repair work has now been carried out at the SPAR store and the Post Office branch will return there on Thursday, 25 July at 9am.
The opening hours for the Post Office branch will be Monday to Sunday, 8am to 8pm, offering 84 hours of service a week for the convenience of customers.
This branch has a wide door and a ramp with a handrail at the entrance to aid accessibility.
An interim solution has been operating at EUROSPAR, Bala Road, Dolgellau. This temporary service will close on Wednesday, 24 July at 5.30pm.
Post Office trained staff from the usual Blakemore SPAR branch who operated the temporary service will return to the original location.