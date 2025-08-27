Porthdinllaen RNLI was called out twice in two days to help paddleboarders in difficulty at sea.
The first was at 2.35pm on 24 August afternoon took the volunteer crew to Porth Colomon. The paddleboarders confirmed they no longer needed assistance. The crew remained on scene as the paddleboarders got ashore safely.
While on route back, a further request was received from the coastguard regarding two kayakers in difficulty near Porthdinllaen Point.
Both kayakers managed to navigate safely back to Porthdinllaen Harbour and the lifeboat's services were no longer required.
Keneth Fitzpatrick, Porthdinllaen RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said: “We advise anybody that ventures to sea to be aware of the weather and local tidal conditions and to ensure that they carry the correct safety equipment with them. Thanks to our partner agencies for all their assistance.”
Two paddleboarders were then rescued by Porthdinllaen RNLI on 25 August after being blown out to sea from Nefyn.
The father and son were paddleboarding in the shelter of Nefyn Bay, when they were caught by the southerly wind and blown out to sea. Unable to make their way back, the alarm was raised by a family member ashore.
Both paddleboarders were retrieved from the water and found to be suffering from the effects of the cold. The casualties were given a warm shower and handed over to the care of the local ambulance crew, who confirmed they needed no further medical care.
Keneth added: “The casualties were caught out by the blustery southerly wind. Thankfully they had the correct safety equipment.
“Many thanks to the local Coastwatch Team at Porthdinllaen who were aiding us from their observation lookout and guided us to the casualties position.
“As always, I'd like to thank our colleagues at Porthdinllaen and Aberdaron Coastguard Rescue Teams for their assistance.”
