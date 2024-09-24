Gwynedd police continue to have concerns for a woman from the Dolgellau area missing since 22 September.
Helen is described as 5ft 4, with brown/ginger hair. She is believed to be wearing a black coat and carrying a burgundy rucksack.
Chief Inspector Caroline Mullen-Hurst said: “Following CCTV enquiries we believe Helen got on the T2 bus at Dolgellau at around 7.15am travelling towards the Caernarfon area, Monday, 23 September.
“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have seen Helen to contact us immediately.
“We would also appeal for residents living in the Caernarfon area to check any private CCTV footage for any sightings.”
Contact police via their live webchat online or on 101 quoting reference Q14406.
NWP have released this picture of Helen, missing from the Dolgellau area (.)