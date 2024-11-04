The Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team (SART) needs your help to buy new waterproof equipment.
The donation-funded team battles all weathers 365 days a year, 24/7, to keep people safe in the southern Eryri mountains.
However to do this they need top-notch equipment so they can take care of those that need them most.
This summer the team launched a fundraiser to raise £25,000 for much-needed replacement waterproofs.
With two months left of their fundraiser, they need £12,635 to reach their target.
A spokesperson said: “Imagine being lost in the mountains, injured and alone, as storm clouds gather and temperatures plummet.
“Now picture a team of rescuers battling through howling winds and driving rain to find you - that’s us...
“Your support ensures we can equip our team with the high-quality, rescue-grade waterproof jackets and trousers they need to operate comfortably in all seasons.
“This gear is not just about comfort – it's about safety and effectiveness.
“When we're dry, we can focus on the rescue at hand, keeping both ourselves and our casualties safe.”
In 2023 the team clocked up 1,266 hours across 53 callouts.