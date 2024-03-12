Dramatic footage is being shared across social media of the spring tide as a flood alert has come into effect across most of the Welsh coastline.
This morning Cardigan became flooded as the spring tide brought water levels to the streets across the town.
The flood alert issued by Natural Resources Wales began on the evening of 11 March and is to last for two days across north, west, and south Wales coastlines, including much of the local coast from the Menai Straights, across the Lleyn Peninsula, Borth, and Cardigan.
The alert warns of flooding expected on low-lying land and roads. Issued at 6.30pm yesterday, it read: “Be careful on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads, low-lying land, and estuaries.
“Be careful as sea spray and waves could be dangerous and could contain debris.”
Dramatic images were taken of Ynyslas beach yesterday morning showing the high tide touching the ‘Danger! The car park will flood today’ sign.
Elsewhere Penmaenpool inland from Barmouth was filmed today with the tide touching the bottom of low buildings.
Keep up-to-date with the weather warnings in your local area on the Natural Resources Wales website.