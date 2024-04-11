Dramatic images of the damage caused by a tumble dryer fire at a house in Mynytho have been released, along with a warning to use the appliance safely.
The fire on Tuesday, 9 April, caused severe damage to the house. Two residents also required precautionary checks at hospital. North Wales Fire & Rescue Service (NWFRS) was called to the Cornwall Estate at 4.51pm. Four appliances and an aerial ladder platform attended.
Firefighters were there until around 10.30pm, and officers returned the next morning to inspect the scene. An investigation revealed the fire was started by a tumble dryer.
NWFRS have recently attended other tumble dryer fires, in Broughton, Ruthin, Buckley and Denbigh.
Head of Fire Safety Paul Kay is appealing to residents to ensure they use the appliance safely and have working smoke alarms fitted.
“A fire can be devastating for all involved - causing damage and disruption and in the worst cases, loss of life.
“We’re appealing to residents to follow some simple steps we should all be taking when using our tumble dryers to help everyone stay safe.”
These steps include:
• Don’t overload plug sockets - the high wattage for a tumble dryer means that it needs its own 13-amp socket. Keep an eye out for any scorching or burn marks, including checking any visible electrical wires.
• Don't leave appliances unattended – don't turn the tumble dryer on before you leave the house or go to bed. Tumble dryers contain powerful motors with fast moving parts that can get very hot.
• Keep your dryer well ventilated, make sure the vent pipe is kink free and not blocked or crushed in any way.
• Always clean out the filter after using your tumble dryer.
• Always allow each drying programme, including the 'cool down cycle', to complete fully before emptying the machine. If you stop the machine mid cycle, the clothing will still be hot.
• Don’t ignore the warning signs – if you can smell burning or clothes feel hotter at the end of the cycle, stop using your appliance and have it checked out by a professional.
Paul added: “Most importantly of all – make sure you have a working smoke alarm and test it regularly – we recommend once a week.
“You should also ensure you have an escape plan for you and your family should a fire occur – and once you're out of the house, you should always stay out, and never go back in.”