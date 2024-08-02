A man has been jailed for 16 weeks and banned from driving for 10 years and 10 months for driving offences.
Andrew Hayes, 61, of Nant Y Felin, Pwllheli was arrested on 10 July on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol, driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.
He appeared in court on 31 July for the third time in less than 12 months in relation to driving offences.
He pleaded guilty, was jailed and banned from driving for 36 months for drink driving and 94 months for driving whilst disqualified.
A police spokesperson thanked the local community in Nefyn for their support, adding: “We remain committed to making North Wales the safest place to work, live and visit.”